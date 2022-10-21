Editor’s note: This is the final installment in an eight-week series profiling a selection of Penticton’s heritage structures that speak to the unique attributes and human history behind the buildings. The articles also complement the current exhibit at the Penticton Museum, Made Right Here, which will be on display until the new year.
The house at 196 Penticton Ave. was originally built for William Jackson Trotter, a joiner and carpenter, who immigrated to Canada from Lancashire, England, in 1910.
He was joined by his wife Edith and three daughters – Eva, Doris and Edith – in 1912. Mr. Trotter purchased his lot in 1912 for $150. According to the tax rolls, he made $25 in improvements in the first year and $900 the next year, which is probably when he built the house, complete with electricity.
The property was part of a subdivision of 10-acre lots, planted in orchard, laid out in 1906 on the outskirts of the town site. The lots were subdivided into smaller town lots in 1910.
In 1992, the house to the east, at 200 Penticton Ave., was built on part of the original Sutcliffe lot. In the back alley on the property line are the remnants of stone markers that were part of the fence line.
In 1911, Mr. Trotter was working on the construction of the Incola Hotel for the Canadian Pacific Railway with Arthur Pelton, architect for the hotel.
Arthur Pelton’s father, Eben Pelton, was site foreman using his skills as joiner and carpenter, while his brother-in-law, O.C. Etter, had the contract for finishing the interior. All three were recent migrants from Nova Scotia. They may have lent William Trotter a hand in building his home.
The house, although smaller in size, has similarities to the home that Arthur Pelton built for himself, which is located at 570 Martin St. It is also much like a larger-in-scale house built by Pelton after his return to Halifax. It has been suggested, but not confirmed, that some of the materials used in building the Martin Street home were ends from the Incola worksite.
Even if this is just local lore, the workmanship that went into the building is an indication of the quality that was part of the Incola Hotel, which was located on Lakeshore Drive and demolished in 1981 following a fire.
William Trotter’s wife, Edith, passed away in 1923, and sometime later he married Elizabeth Ann Lamb. He continued to work as a carpenter for the CPR until his retirement, living in the home until his passing in 1951. His wife lived there until at least 1954. The home remained in the family at least 42 years until Walter Coombs Taylor, a box maker, lived in the home from about 1956 until about 1967.
The earliest records available show that the George Robert Sutcliffe family lived in the home from 1970 to 1982.
In the 1970s, an addition was built at the back of the house. According to the current owner, the work was completely seamless and in character with the house. The windows were the same and the floors flowed with the original house.
Several other owners or tenants lived in the home until the current owner purchased it in 2019. After a complete restoration to enhance the design and character of the home, it became a bed and breakfast.
Visitors can enjoy the prominent corner turret, original hardwood floors, restored millwork and period 1920s fixtures that light up the rooms. The home also boasts an original high-quality six-foot claw foot tub, made in Ontario, to soak in.
Tastefully decorated with antiques and collectibles inside and with beautiful gardens outside, the modest home William Trotter built continues to show it is valued.