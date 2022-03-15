Two more pieces are in place to help establish a Summerland food hub, but the project can’t go much further until a multi-million-dollar funding source has been secured.
Council on Monday received the project’s business plan and voted unanimously to enter into a memorandum of understanding with two partner groups.
The hub, which would offer small businesses access to food and beverage manufacturing and research equipment, is set to be constructed at 26405 Garnet Valley Rd., which is owned by Okanagan Crush Pad Organic Winery.
Okanagan Crush Pad has offered to build the facility at its own expense, then lease space to the food hub and other clients.
“The goal of this food hub is to help provide community resiliency and sustainability by encouraging value-added processing of local food to meet regional market demand, which will in turn create less dependence on global food supply chains and also increase food security and food resiliency within our local region,” said Brad Dollevoet, the district’s director of development services, in his presentation to council.
The business plan suggests the hub will need $2.25 million in grants and $500,000 in loans over the first five years of its life, after which it’s forecast to have an annual economic impact in the range of $12 million.
With the business plan and site now set, the district can begin the process of applying for grants.
“The district will not be proceeding with any hiring of staff or financial expenditures until higher level grant funding is in place,” added Dollevoet.
There are 12 food hubs currently in operation around B.C. Opening one in Summerland has been a strategic priority for council since 2017. Work to date has mainly been carried out by consultants with grant funding.