Summerland’s construction sector is bouncing back after a lacklustre start to 2020.
Through the first quarter of 2021, district staff has issued a total of 53 building permits for work valued at $6.9 million, compared to 38 permits worth $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2020.
The increase in the number of permits issued is due in part to an abundance of smaller projects, such as decks and additions, that seem to be inspired by the pandemic, explained Brad Dollevoet, the district’s director of development services, at this week’s council meeting.
The value of this year’s first-quarter construction activity is well off the $17.2 million seen in 2019, but up from the $4.5 million recorded in 2018.