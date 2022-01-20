People who cause damage to components of Penticton’s electrical utility or refuse access to city-owned equipment could soon be zapped with fines.
Council this week gave tentative approval to a suite of penalties where none existed before.
Tina Mercier, the city’s manager of bylaw services, told council there has been an “increasing number of incidents” in which people have committed infractions under the Electrical Utility Service Bylaw that are largely going unpunished.
Mercier didn’t respond to a subsequent request from The Herald for the data underlying her assertion of growing trouble, but city spokesman Philip Cooper did provide a rough sense of the number of violations staff deals with on a yearly basis.
Cooper said there are approximately 50 cases annually of vegetation interfering with, or damaging, electrical equipment; roughly one case per year of theft of power; and three cases last year of theft of power meters.
The most common issue, said Cooper, is restricted access to meters and other equipment.
“The city deals with this problem regularly and the issue often resolved with significant effort and, regrettably, a threat of disconnection of power to gain attention,” wrote Cooper in an email.
City staff is now in the process of putting together the necessary bylaw amendments to impose fines and council is expected to approve the changes at an upcoming meeting.
The proposed fines range from $500 for allowing vegetation or other objects to damage electrical equipment to $1,000 for failing to grant city staff or its agents access to equipment.