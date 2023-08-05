As the Eagle Bluff Wildfire now enters its second week, residents are reminded that if they are under evacuation order, they must leave the area immediately.
“Residents and visitors are reminded to avoid all areas under evacuation order due to the threat to life safety,” the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen posted late Thursday afternoon.
“Remaining in areas under an evacuation order poses a danger to you and firefighting crews. This includes residents who may choose to leave the area if conditions worsen. This is especially dangerous during aerial operations and planned ignitions.”
Residents who ignore the orders are asked to stay clear of emergency personnel in order to allow them to conduct operations.
Drones and watercraft are not permitted anywhere near a wildfire zone as they pose significant risk to low-flying aircraft.
As of Friday morning, the fire, first discovered July 29 near Oroville, Wash., was 3,044 hectares in size according to BC Wildfire Services.
On Thursday, there were several controlled burns in the Osoyoos area. Additionally, Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos was closed for several hours due to wildfire activity.
The RDOS has also issued a call for volunteers to assist residents in need. For more information email: ess@rdos.bc.ca or phone 250-486-1890 for more information.