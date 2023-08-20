The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) has been activated and is responding to help people and their animals affected by the several wildfires burning the South/Central Okanagan and Similkameen.
ALERT is working alongside Emergency Support Services in all locations to ensure people have what they need for their animals. ALERT is supporting over 300 animals that have been evacuated so far, this includes both domestic animals and livestock.
Our teams have been going into areas affected to evacuate animals and we are also supporting pet guardians who are unable to keep their pets with them while evacuated.
ALERT is thankful to hotel/motel owners who permit people to stay with their pets and we are also grateful to “Lend a Paw”, “Bosley’s” and the “SPCA” who have been supplying us with food that is being distributed to homes, foster homes, hotels and to evacuees at the Reception Centres.
There have been many requests for us to find foster homes for animals and we are working to establish qualified homes. If you are interested in being a foster home go to our website and fill out an application. www.alertcanada.org
Feeding and supporting all these animals requires extensive resources both financial and through volunteer man hours. We are looking to the community for financial support. As a registered charity all donations are eligible for a tax receipt.
All money donated now will be used to support the evacuated animals. If anyone would like to make a monetary donation go to our website www.alertcanada.org or e-transfer treasurer@alertcanada.org.
Anyone who needs assistance with their animals is asked to reach out to us.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected and we thank everyone who is assisting people during this state of emergency.
—Submitted by ALERT