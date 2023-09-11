It was another topsy-turvy weekend for Oliver residents seeking emergency care at South Okanagan General Hospital.
Due to an ongoing doctor shortage, the SOGH emergency room was slated to close from 8 a.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release from Interior Health issued just before 2 p.m. Saturday.
Interior Health was back at it just before 2 p.m. Sunday, though, to announce another closure, this one from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday.
The ER was closed for most of the Labour Day long weekend, and suffered at least three overnight closures in the month before that.
The situation was described previously as “unacceptable” by Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen, who plans to press the issue directly with Health Minister Adrian Dix later this month at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention.
Patients who are able to travel for emergency care when SOGH is closed are advised to visit Penticton Regional Hospital, which is about a 30-minute drive away.