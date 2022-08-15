Cash-strapped Canadian science researchers have found an ally in local MP Richard Cannings.
In partnership with federal NDP science critic Brian Masse, Cannings last week penned an open letter – signed by 7,000 others – to the federal Liberal government calling for major improvements to the way post-graduate researchers are funded.
Cannings, who has held the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding for the NDP since 2015, said in a press release “the Canadian post-graduate research scholarship funding landscape… has been entirely stagnant for almost 20 years despite overwhelming increases to tuition and housing costs over that period.”
“Canada is lagging behind the world on innovation and research at a time when we know these are the hallmarks of successful economies. We need to do more to ensure funding does not just funnel into institutions, but also supports the actual people doing the research so they can afford to put food on the table and a roof over their heads,” continued Cannings, also a biologist and member of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Science and Research.
Citing worrisome results from a recent survey of researchers’ financial situations, the group is calling for research awards and grants to be boosted by 48% to match inflation and for a 50% increase in the number of awards available.