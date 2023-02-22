The District of Summerland is hosting another open house to get public feedback on two proposed concept plans for the Summerland Rodeo Grounds.
The consultation session is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 4:30-6:30 p.m., at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre.
Two concepts for the 76-acre facility off Bathville Road were presented to council earlier this month by a consultant hired by the district to review use of the site and make recommendations for improvements. The plans were drawn up after extensive consultation with user groups, which included an initial open house.
The first concept leans heavily into the site’s historic use by the equestrian community.
Key suggested features include building a new covered riding ring, constructing new paddocks and facilities for the Garnett Valley Gang that stages mock robberies on the nearby KVS Railway, creating a horse obstacle course, relocating a caretaker’s residence closer to the site entrance, and putting up new grandstands on the north side of the existing riding ring.
The second concept contemplates mixed uses alongside equestrian activities.
Key suggested features include a mountain bike park, fenced dog park, playground and disc golf course.
Both concepts include campsites and a dedicated outdoor stage big enough to host performances for up to 300 people, plus an asphalt apron and other improvements to the access to the Trans Canada Trail.
“The community is invited to the open house to view the concepts and speak with district staff and design consultants about the project,” explained the District of Summerland in a press release.
“The consultants will compile the engagement results to develop one recommended concept with associated costs. The final report will also include options and recommendations for rodeo grounds management and operations.”