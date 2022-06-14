Tuesday, June 14
• District 19 Peach City Bridge Tournament, Canada’s largest regional tournament, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, all day, second of seven days, continues daily until Sunday
• Okanagan Skaha School District 67 business committee meets at ICM building, 4 p.m., to view meeting live: sd67.bc.ca
• RDOS pre-candidate discussion for anyone considering running as an electoral area director in the Oct. 15 election, RDOS office, 101 Martin Street in Penticton, 7 p.m. or online: rdos.webex.com
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: new line dance, 9 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, 11:30 a.m., crafts, 1 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 1:30-4:30 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Open Mic Night hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Pub & Sports Bistro, 7:30 p.m.
• Teen Studio Art Program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 presents Dart Dolls, 1:30 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• Penticton Public Sculpture exhibit, eight pieces of public art are now on display on Lakeshore Drive, outside City Hall and at the Vancouver Hill roundabout
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is now open for the season, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily, $15 (adults), $10 (students and seniors), $30 for the family, season passes available for $45, for more details: oldgristmill.ca
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily for the season, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Jurassic World; Dominion,” (Laura Dern, PG, 147 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (Tom Cruise, PG, 134 minutes); “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” (Maggie Smith, PG, 124 minutes); “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” (Benedict Cumberbatch, PG, 126 min.); “The Bad Guys,” (animated, G, 100 min.); or showtimes and tickets visit: landmarkcinemas.ca/penticton
Wednesday, June 15
• Okanagan Skaha School District 67 education committee meets at ICM building, 4 p.m., to view meeting live: sd67.bc.ca
• Naramata Farmers Market, Manitou Park in Naramata, 4-7 p.m.
• Opening night: Showtime Community Theatre presents “How Far We’ll Go,” a one-of-a-kind musical radio play, Tempest Theatre, 7:30 p.m., to purchase tickets visit: okanaganschoolofthearts.com
• Skaha Lake Middle School year-end concert, 7 p.m. in SLMS gymnasium
• PACE Electronics Recycling and Computer Sales, free e-waste pickup event for Penticton businesses, call 250-276-4163 in advance to arrange for a pickup
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: line dance, 10:15 a.m., belly dancing, 3:15 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 4-7 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Drop-In Cribbage at Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 canasta, 1 p.m.
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Top Gun: Maverick,”(PG, 134 minutes); 7 p.m. with weekend matinees
Thursday, June 16
• Showtime Community Theatre presents “How Far We’ll Go,” a one-of-a-kind musical radio play, Tempest Theatre, 7:30 p.m.
• Pride Drag Show at Brexit Pub, 7 p.m., featuring Rez Daddy, Dora Knobb, Chastity Caige and Ella Lamoureux, tickets available in advance for $20 via OK Drag Collective or Brexit’s Facebook page or $25 at the door
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: EZ line dance, 11 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., table tennis, 3:30 p.m.
• Summerland Secondary School year-end concert, 7 p.m. in SSS gymnasium
• The Dance Studio in Oliver presents its year-end recital, Frank Venables Theatre, 6 p.m.
• Live@Time presents Broke Down Trucks, 6:30 p.m., for tickets: timewines.ca
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 1:30-4:30 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub, Grill & Pizza, beginning at 6:30 p.m., 19 and over
• Young@Art, free for all at Penticton Art Gallery, 3:15-4:30 p.m., ages 10-16
• Visit the SS Sicamous Museum, Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Friday, June 17
• Comedy night at The Dream Café with Zawer Sulaiman, $15, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: French conversations, 9:30 a.m., beginning line dance, 3 p.m.
• A night of Magic, fundraiser for Naramata play school, Elephant Island Winery, 5-8 p.m., a circus-themed party with live music, close-up magic, elevated circus food, games, prizes, draws, $50, for tickets available at: elephantislandwine.com or phone 250-496-5522
• The Dance Studio in Oliver presents its year-end recital, Frank Venables Theatre, 6 p.m.
• Showtime Community Theatre presents “How Far We’ll Go,” a one-of-a-kind musical radio play, Tempest Theatre, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: okanaganschoolofthearts.com
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub and Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m., karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Penticton Elks Lodge, fish and chips, noon, acoustic jam session, 6:30 p.m.
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 9:30-10:45 a.m. on Friday mornings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• Paul Gibbons performs on the Barking Parrott patio, 5:30 p.m., no cover charge but ages 19 and over
Saturday, June 18
• Serge Dube solo exhibition featuring 18 brand new words, The Lloyd Gallery, 18 Front Street, artist will be present 10 a.m.-2 p.m., show runs until June 30
• Naramata Garden Club and Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens co-hosting a tour of private Naramata gardens, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., $25, tickets available on Eventbrite.com, for more information email: summerlandgardens.org
• Quilt retreat at Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
• Penticton Arts Council presents Encaustic Iron beginner workshop with Janvier Kreut, Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park Ave., 1-4 p.m., $60, includes all supplies, call 250-492-7997 or pentictonartscouncil.com
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Paul Gibbons performs on the Barking Parrott patio, 5:30 p.m., no cover charge but ages 19 and over
• Dale Basnett performs at Summerland Estate Winery, 21606 Bridgeman Road, Summerland, 2-4 p.m., $10, for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca
• Closing night: Showtime Community Theatre presents “How Far We’ll Go,” a one-of-a-kind musical radio play, Tempest Theatre, 7:30 p.m., to purchase tickets visit: okanaganschoolofthearts.com
• Alfie Zappacosta in concert at The Dream Café, up close and personal, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $30, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Penticton Speedway regular season racing, king of the hill featuring lake models, street stocks, 7 p.m., Sarah Cornett-Ching scheduled to compete
• The Dance Studio in Oliver presents its year-end recital, Frank Venables Theatre, 2 p.m.
• West Bench Community 7th annual Father’s Day weekend Yard Sale, West Bench, Husula Highlands & Sage Mesa, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., rain or shine
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., Grimms roast beef dinner, 5:30 p.m., live music to follow with Kyle Anderson, 6:15 p.m.
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., bike valet available from Penticton and Area Cycling Association, free bike valet provided by Penticton and Area Cycling Association
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Royal Canadian Legion meat draw, 2-4 p.m., live music to follow
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., live music to follow, 4 p.m.
• Young@Art, free for all at Penticton Art Gallery, 3:15-4:30 p.m., ages 10-16, all supplies included
• All aboard: Kettle Valley Railway in Summerland is operating again this season, scenic runs on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., $29 (adults), $27 (seniors), $24 (youth), $19 (kids 3-12), visit: kettlevalleyrailway.org
Sunday, June 19
• Father’s Day
• Family Fun on Father’s Day with Discovery House, Skaha Lake Park, noon-3 p.m., featuring pirate games, face painting, road hockey, music and dancing, bouncy castle, arts and crafts, photo booth, market vendor, community barbecue and celebrity dunk tank
• The Stampeders 50th anniversary celebration tour, Frank Venables Theatre, 7:30 p.m., featuring the original members, $66.50, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Pacific Coast premier men’s soccer action, Victoria at Penticton Pinnacles, 1 p.m. at King’s Park
• Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens tour and talk with rosarian Rick Sauder, 11 a.m. on the lakeview lawn in front of the superintendent’s house, bring your own chair and water, pre-registration required at: workshops.summerlandgardens@gmail.com
• Brian Sanders (folk music) performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Double Sharp performs at Summerland Estate Winery, 21606 Bridgeman Road, Summerland, 2-4 p.m., $20, for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street in front of the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Bran Sanders performs at Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Goat Yoga, just as it sounds — yoga, with goats, GottaGoat Farm, 2099 Green Mountain Road, Penticton, 2-4 p.m., $33.57, for tickets: gottagoat.com
