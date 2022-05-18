Now you can sample wine for a good cause.
Through the end of the year, Back Door Winery will donate all $5 tasting fees to the Summerland Museum and Archives, which has assisted with the company’s recent rebranding campaign that draws on the area’s experiences during Prohibition.
“We’ve been working with them to bring Summerland’s history to life, getting some pictures and some history so that we can tie in with what Summerland was like during Prohibition,” said Back Door Winery owner Jesse Gill in a press release.
Museum curator Petra Höller also found the exercise enlightening.
“There is so much more to this small, agricultural community than meets the eye, and Back Door Winery is helping to bring these stories to light and inspire curiosity about Summerland's past,” she said in the release.
“Further, we are grateful for the generous donation of tasting fees to the Summerland Museum and Archives Society which will help support us in our work to preserve our history for the enjoyment of future generations."