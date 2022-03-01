Employees of the Okanagan Skaha School District will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to keep their jobs.
The school board at its meeting Monday night voted unanimously against creating such a policy for teachers and staff like the Central Okanagan School District did in January.
“As a board, we continue to be committed to ensuring schools are safe places to learn and work,” said chairman James Palanio in a press release Tuesday.
“In making this decision, the board carefully considered all implications of a vaccine procedure for staff, including information and guidance from public health officials and the letters of agreement with the BC Teachers’ Federation and K-12 Presidents’ Council.”
Palanio went on to note the board has “continued to focus on multiple layers of protection in schools in response to fighting the pandemic,” while also highlighting “the importance of vaccination as the strongest measure of protection against COVID-19.”
Just a handful of school boards around B.C. have implemented vaccine mandates for staff.