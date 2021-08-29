In a mere matter of hours the Skaha Creek wildfire has expanded from 17 to 73 hectacres in size.
Flames from the fire are clearly visible in the north end of Penticton as well from Highway 97 and Skaha Lake.
According to the BC Wildfire Service website, as of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, the fire has grown to 73 hectares in size.
Throughout the afternoon, skimmers and air tankers were utilized, along with one piece of heavy equipment on the ground.
As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the Penticton Indian Band and BC Wildfire Services have not yet announced having to put any properties on evacuation order. The situation is being reviewed hourly.
The Penticton Indian Band continues to monitor the situation closely.
“Currently the fire has reached the ridge. Dropping temperatures will assist in fire suppression, allowing ground crews to continue fighting and creating fire guards,” the PIB emergency operation centre posted on social media.
The fire, which could be human caused, broke out Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. It’s one of more than 200 active wildfires in B.C. at the moment.
There are no injuries or loss of homes reported.
Residents are reminded of a campfire ban across the province. As well, operators of personal watercraft are recommended to stay off the lakes or, at least, stay clear of all emergency aircraft.