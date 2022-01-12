A week after residents of Penticton and the rest of the South Okanagan received property assessments showing increases in the range of 30% for single-family homes, the city is trying to ease concerns about the coming impacts on tax bills.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the city, which has already approved a 5.7% increase in the tax requisition for 2022, laid out a series of factors to consider:
• The city uses a revenue neutral approach to set its property tax, meaning a BC Assessment increase does not necessarily result in higher property taxes.
• Property assessment is one element the city uses to calculate property taxes each year.
• Every fall the city sets its budget for the upcoming year, including the amount of revenue it will collect through property taxes. This amount is fixed.
• Property assessment values may go up or down but the city-wide total property taxes collected will always equal the amount budgeted for. When property assessments are issued early the following year the city uses this information, along with the fixed property tax revenue amount that was determined in the budget, to calculate the tax rate to apply.
• If a residential property has experienced the average residential market change of 28.2%, they will experience the average municipal tax increase outlined in the 2022 budget deliberations of 5.7%. If a residential property has experienced a higher-than-average residential market change, that property will incur a tax rate higher than the municipal increase of 5.7%. If a residential property has experienced a lower-than-average residential market change, that property will incur a tax rate lower than the municipal increase of 5.7%.
Council typically sets tax rates each spring.