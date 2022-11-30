Summerland Secondary School’s senior acting class is presenting “Clue” this weekend. The classic whodunit, based on everyone’s favourite board game, plays Friday and Saturday at Centre Stage Theatre beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation. Rehearsing a scene are cast members, front row, from left, Scarlett Bloom, Caitlin Stafford. Gabe Fitzpatrick, Lily Keys and Danai Riemer. Back row, William Biro, Adam Schmidt, Evan Wellborn and Simon Arnason.
Col. Mustard with the revolver in the conservatory
- Special to The Herald
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Clean Streets pumps up local gas station
- Suspect sought in 2 armed robberies
- Vees find way to 21st straight win
- House arrest sought in fatal truck crash
- Poster boy for street disorder jailed again
- Letters to the Editor: Saturday, November 26, 2022
- Penticton case cited in effort to rename ‘child porn’
- Letters to the Editor: Thursday, November 24, 2022
- Summerland's night to shine
- Child porn collector threatens suicide
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Col. Mustard with the revolver in the conservatory
- Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone
- WHL Roundup: Suzdalev caps four-point night with OT winner to lead Pats past Rockets
- Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome
- Drummondville Voltigeurs defeat Shawinigan Cataractes 4-2 behind Lapointe's late goal
- Capitals' Ovechkin passes Gretzky's NHL mark for road goals