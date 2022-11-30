Celebrate youth

This photo was taken in November 2022 in Summerland, B.C. and provided to The Herald and other area media outlets.

Summerland Secondary School’s senior acting class is presenting “Clue” this weekend. The classic whodunit, based on everyone’s favourite board game, plays Friday and Saturday at Centre Stage Theatre beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation. Rehearsing a scene are cast members, front row, from left, Scarlett Bloom, Caitlin Stafford. Gabe Fitzpatrick, Lily Keys and Danai Riemer. Back row, William Biro, Adam Schmidt, Evan Wellborn and Simon Arnason.