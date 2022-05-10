Penticton-based Wildstone Construction Group has achieved Platinum Status in the Canada’s Best Managed Companies program.
Sponsored by Deloitte, the program recognizes Canadian owned and managed companies who embrace innovation, seize opportunities and inspire talent.
Platinum Status is awarded to firms that make the list of Best Managed Companies for seven consecutive years.
“We are extremely proud to receive this recognition, which is attributable to the combined strength of a lot of great people,” said Wildstone president Mark Melissen in a press release.
Wildstone, which has 100-plus employees, offers a range of construction and development services across western and northern Canada.
Other companies on the Platinum list range from restaurant chains like A&W and White Spot to car dealers like the Murray Auto Group and trucking companies like Bison Transport.