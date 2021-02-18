The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
8:11 a.m. Main Street, Osoyoos. Alarm.
8:23 a.m. Yorkton Avenue, Penticton. Spill.
10:23 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:47 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:58 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:46 p.m. Johnson Street, Summerland. Alarm.
1:26 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
1:55 p.m. Victoria Road, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.
3:44 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
6 p.m. Woodlands Place, Penticton. Alarm.
Thursday
2:51 a.m. Old Hedley Road, Princeton. Alarm.