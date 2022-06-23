Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a fire Wednesday that partially destroyed a home and RV on Conklin Avenue in Penticton.
Rob Trupp, assistant chief of the Penticton Fire Department, said 15 members responded to the blaze around 4:30 p.m.
The first crew arrived on scene to find a rapidly spreading house fire with partial roof collapse and a downed electrical line, said Trupp in an email.
“Fire was controlled quickly but extinguishment was delayed due to the live electrical line. Once power was shut off to home by city electrical crews, fire crews were able to extinguish the remaining fire. Cause is under investigation,” he said.
The home’s occupants escaped unharmed but were treated for smoke exposure.
Trupp described the damage to the home and RV as “considerable.”