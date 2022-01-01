B.C.’s first baby of the year 2022 is — drumroll, please — a boy born in Victoria!
The B.C. government made the announcement on Twitter at 8 a.m. Saturday and Vancouver Island Health confirmed the news on Instagram.
The baby does not yet have a name but the proud parents are Shawna White and Ishmael Grimwood.
The baby was born at 12:04 a.m. at Victoria General Hospital, weighing 6 lbs. 6 oz.
A minute later, at 12:05 a.m., the first New Year’s baby of the Fraser Health region was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital.
The baby is a boy named Joshua, weighing about 7 lbs. 2 oz.
As of 11 a.m. on New Year's Day, a baby has not been born in the South Okanagan.