You can help celebrate the return of salmon to the Okanagan at a pair of events next month
The Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance has teamed up with the Okanagan Nation Alliance to offer two viewing opportunities.
The first is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, on the Okanagan River just north of Oliver. The second is set for Sunday, Oct. 16, at the new spawning beds in the river channel just south of the Okanagan Lake dam in Penticton. Fisheries staff leading the events are expected to arrive around 9 a.m. each day and stay until mid-afternoon.
“The public is invited to celebrate the return of sockeye salmon coming home after a 6000-kilometre journey to the ocean and back. Interpreters will be on hand to talk about the lifecycle of the sockeye salmon, the challenges these fish face as they travel through different habitats and the efforts to restore spawning habitat in Oliver and Penticton,” said organizers in a press release.
“The Okanagan Nation Alliance fishery department is anticipating that 670,000 sockeye will return to the Columbia River with 80% of those heading to the Okanagan waters north of Osoyoos…. There should be ample opportunity to witness salmon spawning.”