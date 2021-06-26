Eliminating site-by-site public hearings and the homeowners’ grant program are among 23 recommendations to increase the supply of affordable housing in B.C. that came out of a two-year study of the issue.
Those recommendations are grouped under five calls to action in the final report of the Canada-British Columbia Expert Panel on the Future of Housing Supply and Affordability, which was chaired by former B.C. NDP cabinet minister Joy MacPhail.
“We believe, and indeed expect many of our recommendations to generate robust discussion, or be met with resistance,” states the report, which was issued June 16.
“However, the sooner these issues and trade-offs are understood, and actions are taken, the sooner British Columbia can meaningfully change its course on housing affordability.”
The first call to action recommends a new planning framework that proactively encourages housing: “In other words, the rules of the game governing how much housing gets built, where it gets built, and how quickly, must be updated.”
That includes responding to the “slow and unpredictable pace at which new housing—both for-profit and non-profit—receives regulatory approval from government authorities,” by “speeding up or streamlining processes, such as rezoning and development applications.”
“We also recommend reduced reliance on site-by-site public hearings and council approvals that delay homebuilding and amplify the voices of groups opposing new housing at the expense of city-wide objectives and affordability,” the report adds.
The second call to action focuses on development cost charges that are applied to projects by local governments to fund new infrastructure, such as roads and parks.
“However, some of these fees—notably community amenity contributions—can be unpredictable or inconsistent, causing significant uncertainty, raising costs and compromising supply,” the report explains.
“We recommend clearer, more transparent fees designed to fund community infrastructure and amenities reflecting established community priorities, such as those identified by residents via the official community planning process.”
The final three calls to action suggest renewed emphasis on social housing; improved co-ordination among all levels of government; and more equitable treatment of renters and homeowners.
To help level the playing field for renters, the panel recommends phasing out the B.C. Home Owner Grant Program – estimated to cost $848 million this year – and redirecting that money to social housing and income tax incentives for renters.
Not all of the proposals are new, according to Ryan Smith, divisional director of development and planning services for the City of Kelowna, but they all merit consideration.
“I think it’s kind of exciting. There’s a number of things on their own or in combination that would really shake up the local government development approvals process in a meaningful way,” he said in an interview Friday.
“I think (the approval process) has gone on unchanged or been added to and added to, in some cases, for many, many years, to the point where I think local governments are being forced to take a step back and say, ‘What kind of value are our processes actually adding?’”
Smith believes the political will exists to try new things in some places, including Kelowna, where city council in 2017 did a mass rezoning of approximately 850 properties to set the stage for infill.
Kelowna is also waiving public hearings for some uncontroversial development applications and has streamlined its permitting processes so that it currently takes an average of just three weeks to get clearance for a single-family dwelling, according to Smith.
He's in favour of applying such best practices across the province.
“You can go to 10 different local governments and find 10 different development processes,” said Smith. “It’s not rocket science processing development applications and why shouldn’t communities have to do it more similarly? That way builders and developers can expect a more common process.”
Of course, the devil’s in the details and that’s where Smith sees the well-intentioned recommendations possibly getting bogged down, like if there are specific timelines attached to the approvals process that can’t be met because a developer needs to gather more information or make changes.
Responding on behalf of the B.C. government, Finance Minister Selina Robinson said in a statement Friday she and her colleagues are still reviewing the report’s 23 recommendations, but have already ruled out scrapping the Home Owner Grant Program.
“Many of the recommendations span across multiple levels of government, ministries and programs, and it’s essential that we look at their feasibility and efficacy as well as how they could fit into our larger strategy to address housing affordability,” said Robinson.
“We know there are many good ideas out there for additional actions we could take, but just as the federal government is not contemplating changes to the capital gains tax exemption on principal residences, we have been clear that there will be no changes to the Home Owner Grant. The grant continues to be an important affordability measure for families and seniors.”