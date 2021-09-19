The Penticton & District Community Arts Council Galleries, located at 200 Manor Park Road in Penticton, is proud to host a solo exhibition featuring the work of Chilean-Canadian artist Karla Avendaño. Hathor: Goddess of Many Things, opens Sept. 24 and will be on view until Nov. 6, 2021. Members of the public are invited to visit the exhibit in person Thursdays through Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The exhibit will feature portraits of women, recognizing their value through art. Hathor, one of the most popular goddesses of ancient Egypt, was the protector of women but she was worshipped by all. Hathor’s domains included love, beauty, music, and pleasure. The portraits represent and explore themes of strength, beauty, sacrifice, and universal interconnectedness. Asked about the art exhibition, Avendaño said that she wants every woman to know that there is a part of Hathor inside of them, and that all women have the power—and the right—to be a goddess.
Avendaño’s vibrant use of colour emphasizes the light that shines from within each woman.
Each portrait considers how modern women—daughters, sisters, and mothers—are viewed by themselves and by others. In the process of creating this installation, Avendaño felt inspired by the unfolding of events in Afghanistan, and discrimination and human rights abuses women and girls living there are facing. In solidarity with women around the world, she has painted every-day goddesses to inspire people to recognize the sacrifices, hard work, and passions of all women. She hopes to promote equal rights and opportunities—regardless of gender—and to help end violence against women and girls.
Karla Avendaño is an emerging artist who works mainly in acrylic and mixed media, creating contemporary surrealist images of the beauty she observes in the world. She is the granddaughter, daughter, and niece of artists. She was encouraged to explore her creativity from a young age and since early 2020, she has been an PDCAC Artist in Residence at the Leir House Cultural Centre. She works out of her studio space in Penticton and lives in Kaleden, B.C.