A group informally known as the Penticton Brewery Collective is looking for help coming up with a catchier name.
The group of eight – seven in Penticton and one due to open this spring on the Naramata Bench – has put out a call for suggestions for a new name to help unify the group and promote the city as a beer destination.
Organizers are thinking along the lines of Yeast Van, which is the handle used by a group of East Vancouver breweries, or Brewers Row, which is found in Port Moody.
Ideas will be accepted through Feb. 28, after which the top three will be put to a final vote from March 8-18.
The winner will receive a gift pack valued at $500 from the eight local breweries.
For more information, check out the Penticton Beer Week page on Facebook.