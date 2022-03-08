Time is running out – once again – for the little bridge on Nanaimo Avenue.
As part of the city’s ongoing efforts to restore a portion of Penticton Creek for flood control and improve habitat for fish and other wildlife, the 30-metre span across Nanaimo Avenue has to come out.
As it exists today, the bottom of the bridge is 29 centimetres lower than required to handle a one-in-200-year flood event for which the municipality has to prepare.
City council in 2020 signed off on a plan to pull out the bridge in 2021, but removal was then pushed back to 2024 due in part to pandemic-related uncertainties.
All signs now point to 2022 being the year the bridge is finally removed and work commences on a 300-metre portion of the creek that runs below it.
“For background we note that the design is complete, we have funding and we have applied for the formal permits to proceed with the work. These permits remain outstanding but are not expected to delay the work,” said Ian Chapman, the city’s manager of special projects, in an email.
“We would have proceeded with the work last year but our priority had to be switched to deal with more urgent work just upstream due to damage caused by recent high freshet flows. We have every expectation that the work will proceed this year and one of the first steps in that project will be the removal of Nanaimo Avenue bridge.”
Chapman expects the bridge to come out in late June or early July.
Once the two-lane span is gone, the closest non-vehicle crossing will be 335 metres away at Wade Avenue, while the closest vehicle bridge will be 407 metres away at Ellis Street, with additional crossings for cars at Vancouver and Eckhardt avenues.
Road realignments and a new left-turn lane at the intersection of Pickering Street and Haven Hill Road will be required, but city staff don’t expect any major traffic issues.
Penticton’s fire chief has also analyzed the consequences of removing the bridge and found response times to the area will increase by approximately 30 seconds, but remain within acceptable limits.
Chapman said residents and drivers can expect plenty of notice about the project as summer approaches, while BC Transit is expected to announce separately its revision to Route 3, which crosses the bridge.
While some members of council have expressed support for a new bridge at Nanaimo Avenue to accommodate cyclists and pedestrians, there is no money in the city’s capital plan for it.
The larger creek restoration project, which has proceeded in several phases since 2015, will focus this summer on the stretch between Nanaimo Avenue and the upstream intersection of Norton Street and Westminster Avenue East.
As in other parts of the creek, crews will remove the crumbling concrete liner installed for flood control in the 1950s, widen the creek bed and add boulders of different sizes and shapes to mimic a more natural environment for fish and other wildlife. Sidewalks and vegetation along the creek will also be upgraded.
Once that section is done, the Penticton Creek restoration project will be approximately 19% complete, according to Chapman.
The restoration plan approved by council in 2018 contemplated a total cost of $30 million with the work proceeding over 20 years.