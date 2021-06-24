After helping provide water and sanitary sewage services to a pair of villages in Bangladesh, the Penticton Sunrise Rotary Club is going back for more.
The club announced this week it has received a $58,000 grant through the Rotary Foundation to take on a new project in the poverty-stricken villages of Bariasoni and Yesufganj, which are home to approximately 7,000 people.
“The project concentrates on income generating initiatives and vocational skills training to create work and entrepreneurial opportunities in many areas that will include textiles, agriculture, mechanics, welding, and crafts,” said Sunrise Rotary project chair Barry Reid in a press release.
“Additional key components will include health and hygiene education, youth activities, and emergency response planning.”
Penticton Sunrise Rotary Club is partnering on the project directly with the Sonargaon Dhaka Rotary Club in Bangladesh. The host club works with a village committee to ensure local needs are being met.
Funding for such humanitarian projects starts with the residents and businesses of Penticton and district who support and participate in the various Sunrise Rotary fundraising events. Funds are matched by Rotary District 5060, which includes the Okanagan Valley and Central Washington State, and by the Rotary Foundation. Contributions were also received from the Rotary club and district in Bangladesh.
Sunrise Rotary’s earlier project in the two villages was completed in 2019 and included a thorough needs assessment, the drilling of several wells to provide access to clean water, installing pumps and pipes to transport water to communal holding tanks, and the construction of over 100 sanitary toilets throughout the villages.
“Although the Penticton Sunrise Rotary Club’s priority remains projects in the Penticton area, there is no doubt that their international projects in Bangladesh are changing lives and communities for the better,” said Reid.
“The Penticton Sunrise and Sonargaon Dhaka Rotarians are proud of their international service work and there are 7000 villagers in Bangladesh who identify with and love the people of Penticton.”