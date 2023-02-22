Recent media attention has focused on the detrimental health impacts of natural gas stoves.
What we call natural gas is methane, a fossil fuel which when burned releases nitrogen dioxide into kitchens and can leak methane even when stoves are not in use. Methane is also a potent greenhouse gas implicated in global warming.
With so many questions surrounding the issue, First Things First Okanagan is hosting a free online seminar exploring the topic on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.
Dr. Khati Hendry, a member of the Canadian Association of the Physicians for the Environment, will warn that climate change and air pollution are interconnected public health emergencies and discuss CAPE’s campaign to bring attention to the harmful effects of producing and using methane.
Registration details can be found online at www.firstthingsfirstokanagan.com.
First Things First Okanagan is a non-profit environmental group that promotes awareness of climate change and works to find solutions for a better future.