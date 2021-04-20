Penticton businessman Keith MacIntyre is running to become the next leader of the BC Libertarian Party.
MacIntyre collected 717 votes – 2.6% of those cast – in the Penticton riding in the 2020 provincial election. He finished fourth behind Green candidate Ted Shumaker, who gathered 3,152.
“We had never ran a candidate in Penticton and I had to educate the electorate on what the Libertarian party was, as well as why I would be a great candidate. I can’t count how many times someone said if I was Conservative they would vote for me, and after a brief conversation they changed their mind,” MacIntyre said in a press release announcing his leadership bid.
“We are experiencing the biggest loss of liberty in many lifetimes and it’s happening across the globe. I’ve watched in amazement as people have applauded the government for locking people in quarantine hotels and now we are going to have random police checks for leaving our health region? What’s next, stickers on our cars, or our person, indicating where we are from so the police can demand us to show them our papers?
“There is no disease serious enough to take these measures. If the government treated us like adults, and allowed us to live more freely and had any semblance of strategy to this pandemic, we’d be living our lives by now.”
MacIntyre, who owns Big Bear Software and the Big Bear Innovation Centre, is seeking to replace current party leader Don Wilson, who is stepping down from the position.
The party, which believes the role of government is mainly to protect and preserve individual rights, ran candidates in 25 of 87 ridings in the 2020 election and collected 0.4% of the popular vote province-wide.