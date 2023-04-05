Community leaders are ready to dive into a campaign to raise money for a new public pier on the Summerland waterfront.
The existing Kiwanis Pier at Rotary Beach has been closed since late last year after an engineering firm conducted a safety assessment and recommended keeping the public off it.
Engineers found at least 40 of 57 pilings needed to be replaced immediately, along with other structural problems.
Council has since placed $200,000 into the 2023 budget to remove the old pier and come up with three conceptual designs for a new one, and this week committed an unspecified portion of its $4.5 million share of the Growing Communities Fund to cover the cost of basic pier replacement.
If there are any bells and whistles to be added, that’s where the Rotary Club of Summerland will step in.
Under terms of a partnership unveiled this week for council, Rotary will lead fundraising efforts for the new pier in the hopes of easing the burden on taxpayers.
“We feel that there’s incredible interest in the community that we can harness, and mobilize the community to make this happen so we can pay for a significant portion of the pier,” explained Connie Denesiuk, Rotary’s lead on the project, in a follow-up interview.
“I think it’s time our community has something that’s fun to work towards and exciting, and an investment, really, in the future of our town,” she said.
Mayor Doug Holmes welcomes the help, which he believes will demonstrate community involvement and make the project more appealing to potential grant funders, similar to recent trail work on Giant’s Head Mountain.
Holmes is optimistic the three concepts for the new pier will be complete this summer, with construction to follow in 2024. He also acknowledged intense public interest in rebuilding the pier and asked for patience.
“You can always do things faster if you don’t bother consulting with the community. With the pier being so important to Summerland’s identity, we wanted to make sure we engaged with residents. We also wanted to consider the pier within the context of the whole waterfront,” said Holmes, in reference to the Summerland Waterfront Concept Plan, which was completed late last year.
“A lot of it will come down to budget but we may want to do another round of consultation once we see the three design options. I think it’s well worth taking the time and effort to hear from residents, and now with Rotary also coming forward it appears the timing is just right.”
The cost of removing the old 12-metre pier and replacing it with an upgraded version was pegged in the range of $750,000 to $1 million by the consultant who prepared the waterfront concept plan.
The pier isn’t considered a historical structure, though it’s located on the site of a CPR slip built in 1910 that was used by rail cars right up until 1973, according to Holmes, making it “fundamentally important to Summerland’s identity.”
“Everybody has a memory of the pier – as a kid jumping off it into the lake, as the site for graduation and wedding photos, as a spot for fishing, or just as a place to sit and take in the vistas,” continued Holmes.
“All these things together make the pier special, and worth doing what we can to rebuild it for the next generation.