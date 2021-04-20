Interior Health has now surpassed 225,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered.
Together with the First Nations Health Authority, and First Nations communities, 220,216 first doses and 13,775 second doses of vaccine have been administered to people throughout the Interior region, for a total of 233,991 administered doses.
There are three ways to register for to get the vaccine: online at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca, by phone at 1-833-838-2323 or in person at a Service BC office.
Alternatively, people aged 40 and over may choose to receive their COVID-19 vaccine from a local pharmacy.