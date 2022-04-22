Trading a hockey stick for a five iron, NHL great Scott Niedermayer will be among the celebrities at this year’s Tee it Up for Kids charity golf tournament Sept. 2.
This will be the second annual edition of the tournament in support of the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre in partnership with Oliver’s Fairview Mountain Golf Club.
“I’m not famous for my golf – well, maybe in a bad way – but I’ll be golfing,” said Niedermayer with a laugh. “I guess my job, if you’re old enough, is the famous guy.”
On a more serious note, he added: “We (the Niedermayer family) have been blessed in many ways in our lives and it feels good to be part of something like this, to give back a little bit.
“To see what (OSNS staff) offer the kids and the help for the families, it warms your heart every time you see it or talk about it.”
The centre’s work with developmentally challenged youth has a special place in the family’s heart; Scott’s wife, Lisa, is a member of the OSNS board of directors.
Niedermayer was a defencemen in the NHL from 1991-2010, doing duty with the New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Mighty Ducks. The 48-year-old is a member of the triple gold club having won the Stanley Cup (four times) Olympic gold (twice) and a world championship.
He and his family moved to Penticton from California in 2018 and since then he has been helping coach minor hockey locally and working at the Okanagan Hockey Academy.
The unique aspect of the Tee it Up for Kids golf tournament, which sold out in its inaugural year, is the infusion of developmental themes so the golfers get to experience some of the challenges of children receiving pediatric rehabilitation.
“We had golfers take their first drive with oven mitts to see what it would be like to have some fine motor challenges and took a putt off a BOSU ball to think about balance and co-ordination,” said OSNS executive director Manisha Willms. “The people just embraced it, they were so gracious and engaged about learning about the centre but also had fun on the golf course as well.
“I can’t express how wonderful it was to get that infusion of not only resources but energy last year and just a great time.”
The 2021 event raised $48,000 with all the money going directly to support the centre’s work with an estimated 1,600 kids annually both at the centre and on the road in the South Okanagan and Similkameen.
The goal this year is $60,000, and according to Willms, with so many events in the past years having been cancelled, this money is critical.
OSNS treatment specialists offer assessment and therapies in the areas of physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychology, speech therapy and autism intervention.
Fairview’s Brian McDonald, general manager and director of golf operations, was quick to get on board in 2021.
“We came through OSNS last year for the first time and getting to see all the work they do and how important it is, when we were provided an opportunity to help, we jumped at it,” said McDonald. “In an era where they’re getting rid of a lot of tournaments, this is one we’ll always have because it’s such a great cause.”
While there will be some big names taking part in the tournament, according to Willms, “Our real celebrities are the wonderful people who donate to OSNS year after year, they are the real superstars.”
Golfer registration for those wanting to take part opens May 2 at www.osns.org and innovative sponsorship opportunities for those wanting to help can be found at TeeItUp@osns.org.