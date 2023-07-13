Still Cruising: Tom premieres new 'Mission Impossible' adventure in Abu Dhabi

Thursday, July 13

• New exhibitions at the Penticton Art Gallery: Liminal Space by Richard Reid; The Offering by Shizuye Takashima; PAG presents Noll Colin Derriksan (Toussowasket)

• Clancy’s Open Mic, house drums and amps supplied, bring your own instruments, Clancy’s Pub, Grill and Pizza, 7-10:30 p.m., ages 19 and over

• The Harpoonist, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $32, for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca

• Penticton Elks Lodge acoustic jam, 7 p.m., bring your instruments

• Kettle Valley Steam Railway scenic runs, Thursdays through Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., visit: kettlevalleyrail.org

• Clay Chaos, presented by Penticton Potters Guild and Clay… An Extension of Me by Gail d’Aoust, The Leir House, Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., presented by Penticton and District Community Arts Council

• Hiking With-In Arizona by Dawn Emerson, George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council

• Salt Water Moon by David French, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $28 and $25, for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca

• First steps line dance, 10:15 a.m., Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, bingo, 1 p.m., improver line dance, 1 p.m.

• Special sneak preview: Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One (PG, 163 minutes), Landmark Cinemas, for showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/ showtimes/penticton

Friday July 14

• Music in the Park with Ari Neufeld, Gyro Park, 6-8 p.m., free concert, bring a lawn chair

• Marty Edwards and the Revival, featuring Betty Anne Northup and Craig Brown, Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street, 7 p.m., dance and concert, $20, available from Artisans of the Okanagan on Victoria Street in Summerland or online at: summerlandcommunitycentre.ca

• Thrash Wrestling presents Rope Burn, LUSO Canadian Multicultural Centre, 135 Winnipeg Street, 7:30 p.m., $25 at the door, $20 in advance from One Boardshop or Ticketseller.ca

• Salt Water Moon by David French, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $28 and $25, for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca

• Artists mixer with Victoria Jaenig, Leir House Cultural Centre, 3 p.m.

• The Russell deCarle Trio featuring Paul Pigat, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $5, visit: thedreamcafe.ca

• Hiking With-In Arizona by Dawn Emerson, George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council

• Fish and chips, a Friday tradition in Penticton, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with Candie, 7:30 p.m.-close

• Friday night dinner, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5-7 p.m., all proceeds to charity

• Robyn Lake’s A Place to Stay Forever Exhibition, The Lloyd Gallery on Front Street, daily, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

• Puttin’ on the Foil, hillbilly punk, Clancy’s Pub, Grill and Pizza, 8 p.m., $10 cover, ages 19 and over

• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily, 10 a.m-10 p.m

• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is open daily for the season, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., kitchen open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (except Tuesday)

• Coyote Cruises now open daily for the season, float The Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Ten02, five-piece cover band from Red Deer, The Hub on Martin, 9 p.m.-close, $10

• Matt yoga, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, line dance party, 1 p.m.

• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas (July 7-13): Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One (PG, 163 minutes); Insidious: The Red Door (TBC, 107 minutes); Joy Ride (14A, 95 minutes); Sound of Freedom (PG, 135 minutes); Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (PG, 154 minutes); Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken (G, 91 minutes); Elemental (G, 110 minutes); Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (PG, 136 minutes), to buy tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/ showtimes/penticton

• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre) Sound of Freedom (PG, 135 minutes)

Saturday, July 15

• Art in the Park, an exhibition and sale of visual art by South Okanagan Similkameen artists, Gyro Park, pieces start as low as $30, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Hot Summer Nights with TLC and Shaggy, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7:30 p.m., tickets are $59.50-$109.50, plus tax and applicable service charges, to purchase: valleyfirsttix.ca or visit the SOEC box office

• An intimate evening with Steven Page, co-founding member of Barenaked Ladies, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $155, free shuttle available from Penticton, Osoyoos and Okanagan Falls, for tickets: tinhorn.com

• Penticton Speedway presents The Summer Classic, featuring hornets, legends, street stocks and hit-to-pass, gates open at 4:30 p.m., racing begins at 5:30 p.m., for tickets: pentictonspeedway.com

• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., more than 85 vendors

• Downtown Penticton Association community market, 200-300 block of Main Street, Backstreet Blvd. and Front Street, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring live music in the square

• Free Falun Gong Class, Skaha Lake Park, east of the gazebo, 11 a.m.

• Melomaniacs, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m.

• Open street mic, presented by Fresh BC Talent and C-Me Live, outside Blenz Coffee, 284 Main Street, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., all ages welcome

• The Russell deCarle Trio featuring Paul Pigat, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $5, visit: thedreamcafe.ca

• Ten02, five-piece cover band from Red Deer, The Hub on Martin, 9 p.m.-close, $10

• Melomaniacs, the Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., taco bowls, 5 p.m.

• Chair dance, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., EZ line dance, 11 a.m.

• Summerland Singers and Players presents Murder on the Rails, Kettle Valley Railways, 4 p.m., to purchase tickets visit: kettlevalleyrail.org

• Meat draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m., hotdogs and hamburgers available at noon

• Burgers, fries and onion rings, Fraternal Order of Eagles, noon-4 p.m., meat draw, 4 p.m.

• Salt Water Moon by David French, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $28 and $25, for tickets visit: Eventbrite.ca

• Live music outside S.S. Sicamous marine park, Peter Tam, piano jazz, 3-5 p.m.

• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Brew Pub, 8:30 p.m.

• Sip, Savour & Support, a fundraiser for Agur Lake Camp, Winston Estate Vineyard, Middle Bench Road in Penticton, 2-4 p.m., $200, featuring wine with food pairings, live music with Will Schlackl, for tickets: info@agurlakecamp.ca or phone 250-809-7130

• Live music performance by The Kelowna Busker, Summerland Sweets, 5-7 p.m., The Summerland Smoke Shack is on location

• “Altantis,” a play by Maureen Hunter, Blasted Church Vineyard, 378 Parsons Road, Okanagan Falls, 7 p.m., $30, for tickets: blastedchurch.com

• Desert Arms, White Queen, Stuck in Neutral, Clancy’s Pub, Grill and Pizza, 8 p.m., ages 19 and over

Sunday, July 16

• July 16-22 is National Drowning Prevention Week, a mission of Lifesaving Society Canada

• Peach Classic Triathlon, 40th anniversary, begins at 7 a.m. at Rotary Park, to view the course map: peachclassic.ca

• Fruit Float, celebrate Pride with a float down the Channel Parkway, presented by SOS Pride, starts at noon at Coyote Cruises launch pad

• Osoyoos Desert Centre nature talk: Our Tenacious, Slippery, Slithering Friends with biologist Lia McKinnon, 11 a.m., talk is included in price of admission, a talk about desert snakes and amphibians: tenacious toads, slippery salamanders, slithering snakes, meet Nora, the gopher snake

• Gord’s Place, live music on The Barking Parrot patio, 4-7 p.m., featuring Gord McLaren and surprise guests

• Country Night featuring Chaycing Kennedys, The Barking Parrot, 9 p.m., ages 19 and over

• Survivorship flea market, 1397 Fairview Road (Fairview and Duncan), 8 a.m.-2 p.m., money raised goes to team activities and breast cancer awareness

• Elks breakfast, Penticton Elks Lodge, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $10, Grimm’s meat draw, 50/50 raffles and last man standing, 2 p.m.

• Maiya Robbie, Cannery Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m.

• Summerland Rotary Sunday Market, Main Street, Summerland, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Matinee: Salt Water Moon by David French, presented by Many Hats Theatre Co., The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m.

• Live music outside S.S. Sicamous marine park, Aaron Loewen plsyinh retro jazz’n swing, 1-3 p.m.

Monday, July 17

• District of Summerland council meets, Municipal Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view live visit: youtube.com/channel/UC4nZCtk-Ky4Fq-qlb0-B9jA

• Summerland Singers and Players presents Murder on the Rails, Kettle Valley Railways, 4 p.m., to purchase tickets: kettlevalleyrail.org

• Blood Pressure Clinic, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 1-2:30 p.m., free five-minute blood pressure checks, reserve a time at 250-493-2111

• Breakfast, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 8-10:30 a.m., Mah Jong, 10 a.m., duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Birds of a Feather, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18

• Penticton City Council meets, sessions begin at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., City Hall, open to the public, to view the agenda (to be posted Friday) or watch the meeting live: penticton.ca

• Daring Greatly, five-piece country band, The Hub on Martin, 8-11 p.m., $20, purchase in advance from: eventbrite.ca

• Flying Legends of Victory Tour offering ground tours and rides of the iconic Second World War planes, the B-17 and B-25 Bombers, Penticton Regional Airport, first of five days, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., to book a tour: azcaf.org/tour

• Open Mic with your host Will Schlackl, Highway 97 Brewing Co. 6 p.m.

• Pilates, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, lunch, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., improver line dance, 1 p.m.

• Open Mic hosted by Tristan Teele, The Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19

• Tim Hortons Camp Day in support of the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, all day at all Tim Hortons locations

• Flying Legends of Victory Tour offering ground tours and rides of the iconic Second World War planes, the B-17 and B-25 Bombers, Penticton Regional Airport, second of five days, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., to book a tour: azcaf.org/tour

• Naramata Community Market, Manitou Park, 4-7 p.m., more than 30 vendors

• Community market, District Wine Village in Oliver, 4-7 p.m.

• Summerland Community Arts Council presents Music in the Park, Memorial Park, 6:30 p.m., with Blues Hounds

• EZ line dance, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10:15 a.m., beginner line dance, 1 p.m.

This feature appears in Thursday's print editions of The Herald. To submit an event, email three days in advance to: editor@pentictonherald.ca