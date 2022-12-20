“Though the weather outside is frightful!” Not to worry! Just look to the setting Sun on Wednesday, December 21st, and know that from that moment forward, the days will grow longer each day until next June.
We know this, as the Sun’s path has been marked in stone at the top of Munson Mountain!
The public is invited to renew the ancient custom of welcoming back the Sun, observing the annual Winter Solstice at the Okanagan's own “Pen Henge”, a standing stone array on Munson Mountain in Penticton. The annual event, which marks the Sun's southernmost setting point of the year, will take place on Wednesday afternoon, December 21 with people gathering late afternoon in anticipation of sunset at 3:27pm.
Pen Henge designer Chris Purton, a retired scientist at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory at White Lake, will be on hand to explain the array of stones and how to follow the Sun’s annual migration from the South back to the North. He recommends a gathering time of 2:45pm to allow people to climb the hill, and possibly observe the sunset phenomenon of the rays of the setting sun extending from the winter solstice stone to the heel stone of the stone array. It will be chilly, so dress warmly.
The Pen Henge standing stone array is located at the top of Munson Mountain above the large 'Penticton' sign on the east side of Okanagan Lake. The array consists of four stones that mark the sunset points on the four cardinal dates of the year. Anchored by the Heel Stone, the Equinox Stone points to the Sun's sunset point at both the Spring and Fall Equinoxes, while the other two stones mark the Winter and Summer Solstice setting points respectively.
The actual time of the Winter Solstice, the moment of this year that the Sun’s rays hit furthest south on the Earth, will be at 1:48 pm on the 21st. Purists may want to be on the hill to help ring the bell for that moment. Each day after the 21st, the Sun will set a little later and rise a little earlier and a little higher, making each day a little longer, and each night little shorter. And each day the sunset position of the Sun will move north of its southernmost position on Wednesday. A cause for celebration, it may be cold, but Summer is again on its way! It is inexorable! This solstice gathering is being organized by the Okanagan Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (OCRASC) and members will be on hand to answer questions as well as describe the significance of what is taking place. There will be a small Bonfire and Hot Chocolate on a private property at the base of Munson Mountain.
Purton explains, "For most of the year the Pen Henge structure simply illustrates the enormous range along the western horizon of where the Sun sets. Most people subconsciously know of this, but they are quite fascinated to see the idea laid out so graphically."
A brass plaque with a brief explanation of the array is permanently attached to the top of the heel stone