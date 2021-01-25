If there’s a spring election, local New Democrats will be ready.
Two-term MP Richard Cannings was acclaimed as candidate for South Okanagan-West Kootenay at an electronic meeting staged Saturday night by the local riding association.
“It is truly an honour to be asked to represent the best part of Canada once again, and I am keen to keep working hard for our area,” Cannings, who was first elected in 2015, said in a press release.
Although the next federal election isn’t scheduled to take place until 2023, there has been near-constant speculation that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose Liberals form a minority government, could send Canadians to the polls early to seek a fresh mandate for COVID-19 recovery.
Cannings is the only confirmed candidate in South Okanagan-West Kootenay, although Helena Konanz, who was the Conservative runner-up in 2019, said previously she’ll seek the nomination again.
Although New Democrats hold just 24 seats in Parliament – compared to 32 for the Bloc Quebecois, 121 for the Conservatives and 157 for the Liberals – Cannings claims the party has been punching well above its weight.
“While the other parties have been playing a lot of games, we’re delivering results,” Cannings said in the release.
“I’m proud of the supports we’ve fought hard for and achieved for Canadians struggling during the pandemic,” he continued, alluding to things like the 75% wage subsidy, paid sick days, extension of the Canadian Emergency Recovery Benefit, rental assistance for small businesses, and support for students, seniors and people living with disabilities.
“We’re getting things done but there is so much more to do – we’re focused on ramping up the pressure to deliver on pharmacare, dental care and real progress against the climate crisis.”