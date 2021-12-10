Artistic Director/Producer, Tanya Vadurova is pleased to announce: MISSION DANCE CENTRE & COMPANY will perform their annual enchanting and beautiful “THE NUTCRACKER” performance.
She was personally inspired at a young age after meeting a European extraordinary ballet star and began her passionate journey training & performing at the prestigious National Ballet School in Toronto and later in Europe to further develop her expertise in ballet, flamenco, and modern dance.
Vadurova dedicated 18 years to create and build Mission Dance Centre; now a school and a dance academy coupled with a performing company mentoring the heart-driven dream to dance professionally and for athletic/musical discipline.
“The Nutcracker” gifts our Holiday Season with memorable inspiration and believing in the magic of a dream! The larger than life, GROWING CHRISTMAS TREE plus a descriptive narration of the STORY will enhance this heart-warming experience. Come feel the joy of the season through dance and this age old, classic tale as you follow young CLARA through her extraordinary dream of adventure. Witness the exquisite SUGAR-PLUM FAIRY and the NUTCRACKER PRINCE, dancing REINDEER pulling Clara's sled, silly CLOWNS and the exciting & COMICAL BATTLE between the pestering MICE and the Nutcracker Soldier’s devoted ARMY.
Mission Dance Centre & Company makes this tradition family friendly and a high-quality display of the performing arts.
It is an exciting and entertaining production that you do not want to miss!
TICKETS PURCHASE: EVENTBRITE online or call now to reserve tickets (250) – 764- 2222
• Saturday, December 11th at Cleland Theatre *Penticton tour*
• TIME: 3 PM & 7:30 PM
• TICKETS: Premium $55.00 Adult $37.00 Seniors/Students $20.00 Child 12 and under $14.00
• December 16h Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna
• TIME: 7:30 PM
• TICKETS: Premium $55.00 Adult $37.00 Seniors/Students $20.00 Child 12 and under $14.00
MISSION DANCE CENTRE OFFICE: PH: 250.764.2222 EMAIL: admin@missiondancecentre.com