Thousands of Penticton and Okanagan car lovers will be very pleased to hear the popular Peach City Beach Cruise custom car show will be moving forward in late June to officially kick off the summer event season.
Following several meetings between top-ranking volunteer board members and city staff, board members voted overwhelmingly Wednesday in support of proceeding with the 2023 custom car show, set for June 23-25.
Board president Wayne Wood said the meetings with city staff were very productive and addressed some concerns the city had to in relation to the use of Rotary Park. The car show attracts between 800 and 850 cars and trucks along Lakeshore Drive, where Rotary Park is located.
“Everything is a go,” said Wood. “Registration for the 2023 show will open at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. All the information anyone needs is now up on our website. We’re all set.”
The show has been held each year in Penticton since 2000, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services, said the meetings with the event’s board of directors were very productive.
Without divulging details, Haddad said the city wanted some assurances in regards to the usage of Rotary Park over the three days the show takes place.
“There are some minor issues relating to any event held in the park, that have an impact on the park and the trees,” he said. “Through a lot of work with our event team, we discussed how to make the (park) layout work.”
The event traditionally draws several thousand custom vehicle afficionados each day.
For more information, visit peachcitybeachcruise.ca.