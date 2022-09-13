Paving is slated to begin this week on Atkinson Street and Kinney Avenue as crews near the end of work on the second phase of Penticton’s lake-to-lake bike route.
“Major roadwork along Atkinson Street is now largely complete, including infrastructure upgrades to improve storm water management, as well as paving, sidewalks and ramps. Final touches will include electrical work to improve the lighting, pedestrian crossings and intersection signalization, as well as installing signage, barriers and completing line painting,” explained the city in a press release.
The focus has now shifted to Duncan Avenue between Fairview Road and Main Street, which is being reconfigured to connect the first two phases of the bike route. All work is expected to be complete by the end of October.
Hometown company Grizzly Excavating was awarded a $4.1-million contract in May for the job, which follows the firm’s completion of the first phase last year that saw separate bike lanes installed that now run approximately two kilometres south from Lakeshore Drive to Duncan Avenue.
The current phase will extend the separated bike lanes approximately four kilometres south to South Main Street, where they’ll connect with existing marked, but unseparated, bike lanes.