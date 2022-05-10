To help set the stage for the Okanagan’s rise on the film scene, Penticton-based Tempest Theatre is now offering a suite of acting classes.
“I watched the rapid growth of the industry in Vancouver in the 90s and have ideas on how to encourage and support healthy development here in the Valley. I think it will get busier and busier,” said Tempest artistic director Kate Twa in a press release.
The classes, which range from a few hours to nine days, cover everything from the fundamentals of acting to intensive workshops.
The program was developed in partnership with Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen with grant funding from the BC Arts Council.
For more information, visit www.tempest.ca/classes.
Tempest Theatre at 125 Eckhardt Ave. E. is nearing the end of a 10-day run of “Every Brilliant Thing,” a one-man play directed by Twa and starring Lucas Penner. The final show is Saturday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m.