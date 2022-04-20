A pop-up recycling depot will be set up outside the Summerland Arena this coming Sunday, April 23.
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents will be able to drop off all kinds of odd-ball recycling, from old batteries and electronics to Styrofoam, glass and plastics. District staff will be on hand to assist.
Regular recyclables, like cardboard, metals and bulky appliances, should go to the Summerland Landfill Recycling Depot at 17202 Bathville Rd.
The temporary recycling depot is part of larger Earth Week activities on now in Summerland.