Marilyn Clarke Bergen will attempt to swim across Okanagan Lake on July 17 to raise money for the South Okanagan Grandmothers for Africa group.

A member of the South Okanagan Grandmothers for Africa group is raising money for the cause ahead of a planned swim across Okanagan Lake later this month.

Marilyn Clarke Bergen will depart at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, from the old ferry docks in West Kelowna bound for City Park in Kelowna.

The 67-year-old has been wanting to try the cross-lake swim since watching her siblings do it as members of Kelowna’s Ogopogo Swim Club in the 1960s.

In advance of the swim, she has started an online fundraiser with a $3,000 goal to benefit the Stephen Lewis Foundation. 