It turns out mental illness can be a laughing matter.
Winnipeg comedian Big Daddy Tazz will prove it on Saturday, Sept. 23, during a benefit show at the Cleland Theatre in Penticton.
Also known as the Bipolar Buddha, he has performed at clubs and festivals around Canada.
“But Tazz’s journey hasn’t been without its challenges. After three decades of denying the mental illnesses that were impacting his life, he finally embraced his identity as a manic-depressive, attention-deficit, socially anxious dyslexic. It was a game-changer,” explains a press release issued in advance of the Penticton show.
“Today, audiences eagerly join him on his rapid cycle ride down the never-ending road to recovery as he tours across North America. His mission? To spread his message of good mental health far and wide, drawing rave reviews and earning standing ovations wherever he goes.”
Proceeds from the show will benefit the South Okanagan branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.
Tickets cost $35 each and are available at the South Okanagan Events Centre box office or www.valleyfirsttix.com.