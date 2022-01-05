One-third of British Columbia’s workforce will become sick with the Omicron variant in the weeks ahead, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
She urged employers across B.C. to prepare for the expected staff shortage with many people becoming unwell and remaining home.
“You need to anticipate that as many as a third of your workforce at any one time may become ill with COVID-19 and they may not be able to come to work,” Henry said. “We need to adapt businesses so we can operate at these reduced numbers. … This is about activating all of those layers of protection available for your business in your situation to keep you from having to shut down because you don’t have enough people to operate.”
Omicron accounts for more than 80% of all new COVID-19 cases in B.C., Henry said, and it is much more transmissible than earlier variants.
“In the tug of war of transmission, Omicron has the advantage and we see that in rapidly increasing case numbers here and around the world,” Henry said. “A lot of people will get sick, and are seeing that now, but the vaccines will protect most people from serious illnesses and hospitalizations.”
To limit staff shortages in the weeks ahead, Henry said, employers should:
– allow as many people to work from home as possible;
– have fewer employees and customers gather in close spaces;
– stagger start, break, and quitting times for staff; and,
– ask staff to disclose vaccination status.
B.C. will continue its “highest priority” to re-open schools Monday, Henry said.
“They are an important place to keep open for all students, starting next week,” she said. “They’re the best and safest place for our children.”
Peak is coming
The peak period for Omicron cases in B.C. will likely come within the next few weeks.
Based on the variant’s progression in other areas of the world, Henry outlined what she expected would be the time it will take for peak Omicron to be achieved in B.C.
“I won’t venture to say, but I hope that it will be shorter than another four to six weeks, for sure,” Henry said.
In other areas, Omicron case counts rose sharply for about one month then declined almost as quickly. Toronto Mayor John Tory said Tuesday people there should expect an Omicron peak in four to six weeks. Henry said that was a “probably more pessimistic” outlook than she would have made.
Omicron accounts for more than 80% of all new COVID-19 cases in B.C., Henry said and many more people will get sick in the weeks ahead given the high transmissibility of the variant.
Measures taken to slow the spread of the virus are intended to reduce the number of people who will get sick in a relatively short period, she said. That will help to limit the strain on the hospitals from people requiring specialized treatment or intensive care, she said.
“If we can flatten out (the pace of new infections), then we protect better our health-care system,” she said.