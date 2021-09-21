Penticton-based Slackwater Brewing picked up some hardware at the 19th annual Canadian Beer Awards last weekend in Quebec City.
The downtown brewery’s Idleback Amber Ale won gold for best in class in the category of amber and red ales.
“Our Idleback Amber is a quintessential pub ale that is malt-forward, yet balanced and approachable. We wanted to brew something you could have a few of amongst friends,” said Slackwater co-founder Liam Peyton in a press release.
Idleback Amber is available at Slackwater’s taproom as well as on tap and in cans in select locations throughout B.C. with more on the way as demand grows.
Neighbourhood Brewing, which is located just a block away from Slackwater, picked up bronze in the light/low-calorie lager category for its Lifelong Lager.