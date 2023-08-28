Highway 97 was closed Monday afternoon between Summerland and Peachland as a result of a landslide with no estimated time of reopening.
DriveBC reported the slide occurred around 2 p.m. near North Beach Road, approximately eight kilometres north of Summerland.
Photos already posted to social media appear to show boulders as big as appliances right across the four-lane highway.
DriveBC reports the highway will remain closed pending a geotechnical assessment, with the next update scheduled Monday at 7 p.m. Motorists are advised to expect “major delays.”
The recommended detours, which will add hours to a journey between Penticton and Kelowna, are through Highway 3 and Highway 97 C, or Highway 3 and Highway 33.
The slide site is approximately 13 kilometres north of a different slide area on Highway 97 between Summerland and Penticton that prompted intermittent closures through May and June.
This story has been updated to note the next scheduled update at 7 p.m.