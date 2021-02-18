If it gets the necessary bylaw amendments, the second phase of construction at The Ridge will double the size of the residential development, council heard this week.
Located directly below Sendero Canyon, the first phase of the project consists of 53 lots – 41 of which were sold or had deals pending, according to a map accessed Thursday on its website – in a blend of high-end homes.
Phase two will feature more of the same with 55 new single-family lots, two multi-family lots and a park.
Due to slight changes in lot layouts and road configuration, the developer now requires minor rezoning and Official Community plan amendments.
Council gave first reading to both sets of bylaw amendments and forwarded the matter to a March 1 public hearing.