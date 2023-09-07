A Kelowna man has now been charged with murder instead of manslaughter in connection with the death of a woman.
Provincial court records indicate Brandon Joseph Davina, 38, was charged Wednesday with the second-degree murder of Brianna Jankauskas.
He made a brief court appearance Thursday.
Kelowna police were called to a residence in the 300 block of Hardie Road in Rutland on Aug. 21.
Jankauskas later died in hospital of her injuries.
Davina was quickly arrested by police, who said at the time there was no ongoing threat to public safety.
Davina, who was originally charged with manslaughter before the charge was upgraded, is being held in custody.
The Daily Courier Staff