It’s up to a judge to decide what Kevin Leclerc’s true intentions were when he left behind his DNA at the scenes of five separate break-and-enters over a three-year span in the South Okanagan.
Leclerc, 53, stood trial this week in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton on five counts of break and entering and committing the indictable offence of theft. The offences are alleged to have occurred between 2014 and 2017 at two homes in Osoyoos, one home in Naramata, one home at Apex Mountain and at a winery in Oliver.
Court heard Leclerc only became a suspect in 2018, after DNA collected from him in a separate criminal matter matched DNA from the five crime scenes that had already been uploaded to a national police database.
Leclerc’s DNA was found by police on a variety of items at the various locations, including forks, cigarette butts and beer cans. Items that were stolen included vehicles, housewares and electronics.
Crown counsel Ann Lerchs argued in her closing submissions Tuesday that although the case against Leclerc is circumstantial, it’s still strong.
“What we have is five separate buildings – one business and four residences – all of which contained Mr. Leclerc’s DNA, and some of which contained more than one source of DNA for Mr. Leclerc,” said Lerchs.
“The reasonable inference is that Mr. Leclerc was doing these break-and-enters. To suggest that his DNA somehow found its way into five separate properties at different times is speculative.”
In reply, defence counsel Justin Dosanjh focused on the lack of evidence directly tying Leclerc to any of the thefts, which Dosanjh noted is a requisite element of the charges against his client.
“Other reasonable possibilities can be derived from the evidence, such as he was there but was not responsible for the theft or he entered before the theft was committed or he entered after,” said Dosanjh.
“In a lot of (the crime scenes), there appeared to be items stashed as if they were going to be taken later and Mr. Leclerc’s fingerprints and DNA were not found on any of these items.”
Dosanjh also highlighted a lack of evidence about when the thefts occurred in what were unoccupied premises and “clear” evidence that showed other people were involved too.
Justice Jasmin Ahmad reserved her decision until a later date.
If she sides with the defence on the lack of evidence tying Leclerc to the thefts, the judge still has the option of convicting Leclerc of break and enter with intent to commit an offence.