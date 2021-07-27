A companion event to the Penticton Farmers’ Market has been cancelled before it even started this season.
Just weeks after announcing it would resurrect its Downtown Community Market on Saturday mornings on the 200 block of Main Street starting Aug. 7, the Downtown Penticton Association has now pulled the plug due to a lack of vendors.
“With very late approval for us to operate a walk-through event as per the provincial government, we could not pull together this year's market. Many of our amazing vendors had commitments in place and would not be able to join us downtown this year,” the DPA said in a press release.
“Typically, it does take a few months of preparation to host a very large outdoor event, and with only a few weeks, we, unfortunately, were not able to seek enough vendors join in with us this summer.”
Planning has now commenced on the 2022 edition. The DPA cancelled the 2020 version due to the pandemic.