Road crews for the City of Penticton are prepared and waiting for an upcoming weather event forecasted for B.C.
While snow volumes and road conditions may vary throughout the community, motorists, property owners and property occupants are being provided with the following reminders:
• In the event of snow, removal services are based on priority routes with first and secondary priority areas including main roads, steep hills, emergency routes, bus routes, school zones, collector and industrial roads and third priority areas including residential streets, industrial side-streets and lanes.
• Safety remains a concern for crews clearing snow and ice from roads and sidewalks. Large work vehicles can sometimes make unexpected turns or stops. Please approach or pass these vehicles with care and consideration.
• Removing cars off of the street during a snow event allows the plows to work more efficiently and will give crews the ability to plow the entire roadway, reduce potential vehicle damage and provide faster clean-up.
• Surfaces such as roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving speeds in slippery conditions, drive to the conditions and watch for taillights ahead while maintaining a safe following distance.
• The city’s Good Neighbour Bylaw requires property owners or property occupants to clear all sidewalks adjoining their properties of snow and ice before 11 a.m. following a weather event.
With above-freezing temperatures forecasted in the coming days, city crews have been working to clear snow from catch basins to accommodate the melt that is coming. The public can help by clearing any snow/ice buildup from above catch basins and reporting any water pooling or flooding to the public works department at publicworks@penticton.ca or 250-490-2500.