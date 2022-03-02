The line-up of entertainment is now set for the long-awaited return of the Penticton Peach Festival.
“The board of directors is excited, we have long-time volunteers that are excited, and I can’t tell you how many times I have been stopped out in public by individuals telling me how much they miss Peach Festival,” president Don Kendall said in a press release.
“So, after two long years, everyone is ready to celebrate this family summer tradition in Penticton and we have a great lineup of favourites, and other artists making their first appearance, that are sure to draw big crowds.”
Opening day on Aug. 3 will kick off with the RONA Kids Zone in Gyro Park from 9 a.m. until noon then the gates will open to Okanagan Lake Park where it is London Drugs Seniors Day featuring the South Okanagan Big Band and other acts.
The Skyhawks Parachute Team and Snowbirds (both presented by Peters Bros. Paving) will perform from 5-6:45 p.m. Opening for the first night headliner of Peach Festival is Doug and the Slugs (presented by RPR Heating & Air Conditioning). Then Honeymoon Suite (presented by Peters Bros. Paving) will rock into the night on the main stage. With hits such as “New Girl Now” racing to the Top-50 in the U.S., Honeymoon Suite continued to rise to fame with songs like “Burning In Love,” “Feel It Again,” and “Bad Attitude.”
Tim Hortons country night is on Thursday, Aug. 4 and features singer/songwriter Shawn Austin whose debut single, “Paradise Found,” landed him as one of the Top 10 most played Canadian country artists on radio. He has over 23 million collective streams to date, was nominated for the 2021 CCMA Rising Star award and performed as a surprise guest on the platinum-selling country star Dallas Smith’s 27-date Side Effects Tour.
The main headliner of the night continues to break barriers in the country music world with her big voice and pop-infused hooks. Jess Moskaluke is the first Canadian female country artist since Shania Twain to achieve CRIA platinum single status. She was the 2018 CCMA award winner for Album of the Year and a three time consecutive CCMA Female Artist of the Year award winner.
On Friday, Aug. 5, Simply Queen, a live tribute, will perform the hits of Queen.
Guaranteed to blow your mind. It is the promise They will headline the RE/MAX Penticton Tribute Night on Friday, Aug. 5 on the Peters Bros. stage with opener Fab Fourever, Canada’s premiere tribute to The Beatles. Helping transport crowds back to the ‘60s is Penticton-raised Jody Tennant as Paul McCartney, who taught himself to play guitar left-handed for the role.
In 2018 and 2019 the Fab Fourever were invited to represent Canada at the International Beatleweek in Liverpool, England.
Fans of the Eagles will be captivated by a tribute to their legendary music when Eagle Eyes hits the stage. The four members of Eagle Eyes have over 120 years of combined experience as professional touring musicians.
On Saturday, Aug. 6, Canadian music greats Glass Tiger will perform again on the Peachfest stage.
Their debut album, “The Thin Red Line,” quickly became an unstoppable force, rocketing up the charts to become the fastest selling debut in Canadian history. The album includes the iconic, “Don’t Forget Me (When I’m Gone),” a song that is forever-etched into the very fabric of popular music’s history. The band are five-time Juno Award winners, were Grammy nominated, and have shared stages and recording performances with some of the world’s leading acts including; Rod Stewart, Tina Turner, Bryan Adams, Journey, Julian Lennon and Cheap Trick to name but a few.
Opening the evening will be The Powder Blues Band (presented by Greyback Construction), who for over four decades have been entertaining with their mix of swing, blues, jazz, rock and roll and R&B. Their feel-good music appeals to a base so wide that people from seven to 70 swing side-by-side at their concerts. Their lead singer, Tom Lavin, has written many of the band’s best-known songs including “Doin’ It Right (On the Wrong Side of Town)” and “Boppin With the Blues.”
Thanks to the sponsorship of the Penticton Lakeside Resort, one of the top piano players in the world returns to close out the festival on Sunday, Aug. 7. Ben Waters, the world-renowned boogie boogie piano player who has worked with The Rolling Stones, Chuck Berry and Jerry Lee Lewis.
“Everyone was absolutely blown away by Waters when he played at PeachFest in 2019 after he opened for Barney Bentall. The crowd was rocking and he was having such a great time that he wasn’t but a few steps off the stage when he told me he wanted to come back next year,” said Kendall.
Prior to Waters taking the stage, Phonix (presented by Brutus Trucks), will have the crowd rocking. This is a nine-piece band that will bring their heavy-hitting dance grooves with flashy horn lines, energetic instrumental solos and soaring vocals that will have everyone up and dancing.
Other big entertainment draws for the 75th Peach Festival include the West Coast Loggers Show (presented by Grizzly Excavating and Penticton Honda Centre), Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, Bent Family Entertainment (who were crowd favourites at last summer’s Mini-Peach Fest) and 32 local performers.
New this year to the festival is the RPR PeachDuro cycling event at Three Blind Mice in Naramata, and a call has gone out for all former Miss Penticton or Princesses to celebrate the 75th Peach Festival with a reunion organized by Jessica Okayama - Miss Penticton 2000. To join in on this special reunion event and be part of the parade, contact Okayama at peachfestroyalty75@yahoo.com.
As it has been two years since a full Peach Festival was held, the board of directors is putting out a call for volunteers to help in a variety of areas. To learn more about how you can assist Peach Festival with a few hours of volunteering, visit Peachfest.com/volunteers. You can also find out more about the festival or volunteering by visiting their booth at the upcoming True Penticton Expo on April 9 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.