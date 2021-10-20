Finally, a big housing project that Penticton city council actually likes.
After killing two major proposals earlier this year, council voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to grant the regulatory amendments required for a 219-unit project at 955 Timmins St.
The 2.7-hectare site, located immediately east of Canadian Tire, hasn’t seen much use since its former tenant, Canwood Furniture, shut down in 2008.
Council’s decision followed a two-hour public hearing, during which proponents argued the project is necessary to address Penticton’s housing shortage – especially in the area around Okanagan College – while opponents cautioned against increased traffic, impacts on the neighbourhood and loss of industrial-zoned land.
While acknowledging the need for industrial land to host good-paying jobs, Mayor John Vassilaki said it’s become clear 955 Timmins St. doesn’t figure in any major employer’s plans.
“The property has been lacking any tenants since (2008) and we’re coming up to 2022. Now, what income has come out of that piece of property? Very little to none. That’s the concern I have,” said Vassilaki.
“And if it was such a valuable piece of industrial land, why hasn’t an industrialist come forward to purchase that land?”
Coun. Julius Bloomfield echoed the mayor’s sentiments.
“I appreciate the concerns about the loss of industrial land, but I look at what is the highest and best use of land, and this land, well, it hasn’t been used for its highest and best use for some time,” said Bloomfield.
As for concerns the new housing will be out of reach for people of modest means, Coun. Campbell Watt argued it will still be affordable for some.
“I think it’s important to know that as much as we need low-income housing, we have many needs for many forms of housing. This is just one fit,” said Watt.
The lone vote in opposition was cast by Coun. James Miller, who’s also managing editor of The Herald.
Adopting the concerns of the Penticton Industrial Development Association, Miller noted the 2019 update to the Official Community Plan estimates the city’s industrial land base at 113 hectares and urges the city to add at least 24 more hectares by 2046 to meet anticipated demand.
Miller also suggested the project is simply too dense, and will lead to a traffic “nightmare,” create parking problems and potentially impact a nearby daycare.
“To me, there are still a lot of question marks, and I would love to see maybe an alternative proposal where we’re not shoehorning in every available piece of land,” said Miller.
The developer, Ryzak Holdings, has already responded to some of those concerns by cutting 10 units from its original proposal and pledging $110,000 for traffic safety improvements in the area.
The project is slated to go up in two phases and feature at full build-out a total of 71 townhomes and 148 apartments spread over two buildings.
While the zoning and Official Community Plan amendments still need to be adopted at a subsequent council meeting, the Timmins Street project has made it much farther than two other proposals earlier this year that weren’t even granted public hearings.
In February, council killed a proposed 300-home subdivision on Spiller Road, and in July turned down a proposed 130-unit rental apartment project at 435 Green Ave. W. Both projects faced strong, well-organized public opposition.